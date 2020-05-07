West Liberty-Salem Class of 2020 Seniors receive almost $2 million in scholarships during Virtual Senior Recognition Evening

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty-Salem honored the Class of 2020 during a two part Virtual Senior Awards Recognition Evening on May 5. The Class of 2020, like all of our classes, is very special in many ways. Principal Greg Johnson acknowledged what a wonderful group of students WL-S is proud to celebrate by saying, “You have faced a level of adversity throughout highschool that very few students have faced. You experienced a school shooting your freshman year, losing a fellow classmate your junior year, and a senior year cut short and impacted in many different ways by our current situation.I am impressed by your resiliency, your tenacity, and your support for each other. You are a wonderful class.”

Principal Greg Johnson, High School Counselor Molly Smith, and Counseling Office Secretary Candace Watson worked hard to create a virtual experience that recognized all seniors, scholarship recipients, athletic awards, and class award recipients. Over $1,859,807 in military, college, and local scholarships were awarded to the class of 2020 with 42% of the class earning scholarships and eight students earning full tuition scholarships. Congratulations to the class of 2020.

Winner List

Military Awards

United States Marine Corps

• Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award

o Gavin Harrison & Lydia Moell

• Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

o Trenton Douthwaite & Aaliyah Speert

• Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Award

o Cheyenne Gluckle & Isaac Riblet

Ohio Army National Guard (Recognition of Recruits)

• Jarrod Shoemaker & Tory Pawelko

United States Military Academy at West Point (Recognition of acceptance into West Point)

• Trenton Douthwaite

Scholarship Winners

BBB Student of Integrity Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000 non renew

Bellefontaine Rotary Eli McGill $1,000

Bellefontaine Rotary Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000

Beth Brown Memorial Grace Adams $1,300 renewable

Beth Brown Memorial Angeline Allison $1,300 renewable

Beth Brown Memorial Gavin Harrison $1,300 renewable

Beth Brown Memorial Aaliyah Speert $1,000 renewable

Birt Family Zach Glock $1,000

Birt Family Lizzie Davis $1,000

Birt Family Jaison Council $1,000

Birt Family Jessie Boy $1,000

Birt Family Angeline Allison $1,000

Birt Family Kerris Woods $1,000

Birt Family Taylor Wayman $1,000

Birt Family Caidryn Wade $1,000

Birt Family Sydnee Payer $1,000

Birt Family Paul Kauffman $1,000

CC Arts Council Victoria Wilson $500

Champaign County Farm Bureau Adalyn Caudill $1,000

Champaign County Farm Bureau Kyndall Metz $1,000

Champaign County Retired Teachers Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000

Christy Knotts & Ranae Donohoe Memorial

Zach Glock $1,000

Gavin Harrison $1,000

Civista Bank Isaac Riblet $500

Honda – Ohio State STEM Award Michael Farquharson

Kiwanis Club Zach Glock $1,000

Logan County Electric Cooperative Michael Farquharson $1,500 renewable

Logan County Retired Teachers Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000

MACOCHEE EMS Gavin Harrison $500

MACOCHEE EMS Aaliyah Speert $500

Mark Smith Memorial Savannah Weaver $500

Mark Smith Memorial Zach Glock $500

Mary Eleanor Morris Eli McGill $1,000 renewable

Matt Calland Memorial Adalyn Caudill $1,000 + $500 renew

Matt Calland Memorial Kendyall Metz $1,000 + $500 renew

Meghan Vogel Eli McGill $2,500

Patricia Foreman Memorial Eli McGill $1,000

Pioneer Cooperative Savannah Weaver $500 non renew

Springfield Foundation/New North Street AME Scholarship

Savannah Weaver $1,000 non renew

TC Memorial Adalyn Caudill $1,500

“That Tiger” Scholarship Cade Clerico $300

“That Tiger” Scholarship Savannah Weaver $300

West Liberty Lions Club Jack Eggleston $500

West Liberty Lions Club Savannah Weaver $500

West Liberty Lions Club Eli McGill $500

West Liberty Lions Club Taylor Wayman $500

WL-S Athletic Association Alex Burton $500

WL-S Athletic Association Gavin Harrison $500

WL-S Athletic Association Eli McGill $500

WL-S Band Boosters Elizabeth Davis $250

WL-S Band Boosters Taylor Wayman $250

WL-S Educational Assn/James & Pat FitzRandolph Eli McGill $500

WL-S Educational Assn/James & Pat FitzRandolph Zach Glock $500

White Tiger Maycee Miller $500

Department Winners

Art: Aaliyah Speert

Science: Rachel Davis

Math: Trenton Douthwaite

English: Cheyenne Gluckle

LINK CREW Seniors: Alex Burton, Cade Clerico, Trenton Douthwaite, Zach Glock, Cheyenne Gluckle, Logan Humphrey, Savannah Irick, Lilly Keller, Isaac Lee, Jaelen Meeker, Bianca Reames, Savannah Weaver & Tori Wilson

Social Studies: Lydia Moell

Agricultural Education: Austin Hillard

Foreign Language (Spanish): Kaylah (Hollie) Erwin

Athletic Department

• OHSAA Nominees: Gavin Harrison, Rachel Davis, Savannah Weaver

• OHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards: Eli McGill and Savannah Weaver

• OHSAA Courageous Student Award: Denver Cushman

• The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Awards: Ethan Cole and Grade Adams

• Senior athletes playing at the collegiate level

o Gavin Harrison Soccer University of Findlay

o Lydia Moell Track & Field West Virginia University

o Alex Burton Volleyball Muskingham

o Grace Adams Track & Field Lee University

o Kayle Henderson Softball UNOH

o Rachel Davis Equestrian University of Tennessee at Martin

o Issac Lee Football Tiffin University