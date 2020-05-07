West Liberty-Salem Class of 2020 Seniors receive almost $2 million in scholarships during Virtual Senior Recognition Evening

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty-Salem honored the Class of 2020 during a two part Virtual Senior Awards Recognition Evening on May 5. The Class of 2020, like all of our classes, is very special in many ways. Principal Greg Johnson acknowledged what a wonderful group of students WL-S is proud to celebrate by saying, “You have faced a level of adversity throughout highschool that very few students have faced. You experienced a school shooting your freshman year, losing a fellow classmate your junior year, and a senior year cut short and impacted in many different ways by our current situation.I am impressed by your resiliency, your tenacity, and your support for each other. You are a wonderful class.”
Principal Greg Johnson, High School Counselor Molly Smith, and Counseling Office Secretary Candace Watson worked hard to create a virtual experience that recognized all seniors, scholarship recipients, athletic awards, and class award recipients. Over $1,859,807 in military, college, and local scholarships were awarded to the class of 2020 with 42% of the class earning scholarships and eight students earning full tuition scholarships. Congratulations to the class of 2020.
Winner List
Military Awards
United States Marine Corps
• Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award
o Gavin Harrison & Lydia Moell
• Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
o Trenton Douthwaite & Aaliyah Speert
• Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Award
o Cheyenne Gluckle & Isaac Riblet
Ohio Army National Guard (Recognition of Recruits)
• Jarrod Shoemaker & Tory Pawelko
United States Military Academy at West Point (Recognition of acceptance into West Point)
• Trenton Douthwaite
Scholarship Winners
BBB Student of Integrity Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000 non renew
Bellefontaine Rotary Eli McGill $1,000
Bellefontaine Rotary Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000
Beth Brown Memorial Grace Adams $1,300 renewable
Beth Brown Memorial Angeline Allison $1,300 renewable
Beth Brown Memorial Gavin Harrison $1,300 renewable
Beth Brown Memorial Aaliyah Speert $1,000 renewable
Birt Family Zach Glock $1,000
Birt Family Lizzie Davis $1,000
Birt Family Jaison Council $1,000
Birt Family Jessie Boy $1,000
Birt Family Angeline Allison $1,000
Birt Family Kerris Woods $1,000
Birt Family Taylor Wayman $1,000
Birt Family Caidryn Wade $1,000
Birt Family Sydnee Payer $1,000
Birt Family Paul Kauffman $1,000
CC Arts Council Victoria Wilson $500
Champaign County Farm Bureau Adalyn Caudill $1,000
Champaign County Farm Bureau Kyndall Metz $1,000
Champaign County Retired Teachers Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000
Christy Knotts & Ranae Donohoe Memorial
Zach Glock $1,000
Gavin Harrison $1,000
Civista Bank Isaac Riblet $500
Honda – Ohio State STEM Award Michael Farquharson
Kiwanis Club Zach Glock $1,000
Logan County Electric Cooperative Michael Farquharson $1,500 renewable
Logan County Retired Teachers Cheyenne Gluckle $1,000
MACOCHEE EMS Gavin Harrison $500
MACOCHEE EMS Aaliyah Speert $500
Mark Smith Memorial Savannah Weaver $500
Mark Smith Memorial Zach Glock $500
Mary Eleanor Morris Eli McGill $1,000 renewable
Matt Calland Memorial Adalyn Caudill $1,000 + $500 renew
Matt Calland Memorial Kendyall Metz $1,000 + $500 renew
Meghan Vogel Eli McGill $2,500
Patricia Foreman Memorial Eli McGill $1,000
Pioneer Cooperative Savannah Weaver $500 non renew
Springfield Foundation/New North Street AME Scholarship
Savannah Weaver $1,000 non renew
TC Memorial Adalyn Caudill $1,500
“That Tiger” Scholarship Cade Clerico $300
“That Tiger” Scholarship Savannah Weaver $300
West Liberty Lions Club Jack Eggleston $500
West Liberty Lions Club Savannah Weaver $500
West Liberty Lions Club Eli McGill $500
West Liberty Lions Club Taylor Wayman $500
WL-S Athletic Association Alex Burton $500
WL-S Athletic Association Gavin Harrison $500
WL-S Athletic Association Eli McGill $500
WL-S Band Boosters Elizabeth Davis $250
WL-S Band Boosters Taylor Wayman $250
WL-S Educational Assn/James & Pat FitzRandolph Eli McGill $500
WL-S Educational Assn/James & Pat FitzRandolph Zach Glock $500
White Tiger Maycee Miller $500
Department Winners
Art: Aaliyah Speert
Science: Rachel Davis
Math: Trenton Douthwaite
English: Cheyenne Gluckle
LINK CREW Seniors: Alex Burton, Cade Clerico, Trenton Douthwaite, Zach Glock, Cheyenne Gluckle, Logan Humphrey, Savannah Irick, Lilly Keller, Isaac Lee, Jaelen Meeker, Bianca Reames, Savannah Weaver & Tori Wilson
Social Studies: Lydia Moell
Agricultural Education: Austin Hillard
Foreign Language (Spanish): Kaylah (Hollie) Erwin
Athletic Department
• OHSAA Nominees: Gavin Harrison, Rachel Davis, Savannah Weaver
• OHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards: Eli McGill and Savannah Weaver
• OHSAA Courageous Student Award: Denver Cushman
• The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Awards: Ethan Cole and Grade Adams
• Senior athletes playing at the collegiate level
o Gavin Harrison Soccer University of Findlay
o Lydia Moell Track & Field West Virginia University
o Alex Burton Volleyball Muskingham
o Grace Adams Track & Field Lee University
o Kayle Henderson Softball UNOH
o Rachel Davis Equestrian University of Tennessee at Martin
o Issac Lee Football Tiffin University