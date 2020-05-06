Food distributed in village

Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry in Mechanicsburg, located at 40 N. Walnut St., is available to distribute food to people in need on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The next distribution will occur on Tuesday, May 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. In the photos are Caleb and Josh Spinner, who assisted Ohio National Guardsmen, during the Tuesday, May 5 distribution.

Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry in Mechanicsburg, located at 40 N. Walnut St., is available to distribute food to people in need on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The next distribution will occur on Tuesday, May 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. In the photos are Caleb and Josh Spinner, who assisted Ohio National Guardsmen, during the Tuesday, May 5 distribution. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_IMG_2197.jpg Oasis of Mercy Food Pantry in Mechanicsburg, located at 40 N. Walnut St., is available to distribute food to people in need on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The next distribution will occur on Tuesday, May 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. In the photos are Caleb and Josh Spinner, who assisted Ohio National Guardsmen, during the Tuesday, May 5 distribution. Submitted photo