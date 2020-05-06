Bronze blast from the past

A bronze sculpture of Abraham Lincoln sits on a trailer on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The statue has been sitting in front Urbana artist Mike Major’s studio for several days, waiting to be transported to its destination. The nonprofit American Veterans Heritage Center, in partnership with the Lincoln Society of Dayton, sought to raise $379,000 to establish a 100-foot by 100-foot park next to the library on the Dayton VA campus to honor Lincoln. The park will feature the bronze sculpture of Lincoln. Fifteen feet high, the statue is seated Lincoln, pen in one hand and the 1865 legislation creating “national soldiers and sailors asylums” to care for disabled and wounded veterans in the other. It will be erected gazing toward the VA Medical Center structures.

