Shelter and food providers can apply for grants

Federal grants of $16,321 and $23,269 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program will be distributed to local organizations that provide emergency shelter and food.

The Champaign County Emergency Food and Shelter Board will determine how the funds are awarded. The board’s next meeting, on Thursday, May 14, at 12:30 p.m., will be held virtually via GoToMeeting to comply with the governor’s most recent social distancing guidelines. Email eneely@uwccmc.org to obtain meeting information.

The guidelines specify that the grants may be awarded to government or private groups that meet criteria that include: nonprofit status, have an accounting system and checking account, provide a DUNS number, be providing services and using other resources in the community, conduct an annual audit, do not discriminate, show the ability to deliver emergency food or shelter and, for private groups, have a volunteer board.

Applications are due to United Way by 5 p.m. Monday, May 11. Applications can be emailed to eneely@uwccmc.org.

Anyone wanting further information or an application should call United Way at 937-324-5551 or email eneely@uwccmc.org.

Emergency Food and Shelter Funds are federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

