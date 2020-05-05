Women of Moose visit McAuley

In order to cheer residents of McAuley Center, the Women of the Moose in Urbana visited the residents while social distancing. Visitors waved from the outside of the facility and donned masks to stay safe.

Rhonda Adams greets McAuley Center resident Phyllis Rittenhouse (at left, behind the window) during a Women of the Moose outreach visit recently.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Adams_Rittenhouse.jpg Rhonda Adams greets McAuley Center resident Phyllis Rittenhouse (at left, behind the window) during a Women of the Moose outreach visit recently. Photos by John Coffman Photography

Women of the Moose member Sylvia Williams greets McAuley Center residents with a sign during a recent visit.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_SylviaWilliams.jpg Women of the Moose member Sylvia Williams greets McAuley Center residents with a sign during a recent visit. Photos by John Coffman Photography

Rhonda Adams, Donnie Rout, Kathy Hildreth, Peggy McFarland, Tammy Dunham, Mary Dean, Vivian Logan and Tom Parsons gather to cheer McAuley Center residents.