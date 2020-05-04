At home together: Martins

The Martin family of St. Paris poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Moving while social distancing” are Martin family members Gabe, Eli, Nora, Mom Nadina, Greta, Dad Matt & Rose. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

The Martin family of St. Paris poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Moving while social distancing” are Martin family members Gabe, Eli, Nora, Mom Nadina, Greta, Dad Matt & Rose. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_martin.jpg The Martin family of St. Paris poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Moving while social distancing” are Martin family members Gabe, Eli, Nora, Mom Nadina, Greta, Dad Matt & Rose. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman Photography