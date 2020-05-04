THEN & NOW – Monument Square’s SE sector

The circa 1905 “Then” photo (#A2118) of the southeast corner of Monument Square, Urbana, shows bicycles and bicyclists in front of Harmstead & Holding, purveyor of harnesses, buggies and bicycles. Some of the bicycles may be motorized. Presumably, this is a biking event, probably sponsored by Harmstead & Holding. The Home Bakery next to Harmstead & Holding is now the location of Cafe Paradiso.

The 2020 “Now” photo is of the same location. Businesses shown are Cafe Paradiso and Oxner’s General Store.

Then – This circa 1905 photo shows the southeast quadrant of Urbana's Monument Square. Now – This photo shows the current look of Monument Square's southeast quadrant.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, located at 809 East Lawn Ave. in Urbana, is open to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. The museum is temporarily closed due to Covid-19.

