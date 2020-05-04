Popular festival on pause until 2021

Freshwater Farms of Ohio, host of the Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival for the past 18 years, is postponing the 2020 festival until September 17-19, 2021. This year’s festival had been scheduled for September 18-20 at the farm, a mile north of Urbana on U.S. 68.

“This was a tough decision to make,” said Dr. Dave Smith, president of Freshwater Farms of Ohio, “but with the festival drawing over 5,000 people last year, we could not see a way to safely host the festival this year.”

He said that restrictions on large gatherings will likely still be in place in September, and added, “We had to let our wonderful vendors and musicians know well in advance.”

Recognized by OhioFestivals.net as one of its favorites, the Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival, Smith said, “has become well known for the high quality of musical entertainment we schedule year after year, and, of course, the delicious seafood and other menu options our vendors offer, and activities for the whole family.”

He said the festival will return bigger and better in 2021. “We’ll be expanding the festival grounds and infrastructure to make room for more kids’ activities and vendors. We’ve been making the push to have more arts and crafts vendors this year, and we’ll continue that push for next year.”

In the meantime, he said, business has been strong at the farm’s retail store (fwfarms.com/retail-store/), which is open for curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can call in orders at 937-652-3701 for merchandise from the farm market and for stocking fish and minnows.

Smith added that in the near future, the farm will have an expanded online store for ordering their fresh and frozen trout fillets, smoked trout and shrimp products, other “Dr. Dave-approved” seafood selections, and many other local foods and wines.

