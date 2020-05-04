Hearth & Home reaching out to shut-in seniors

Hearth and Home Assisted Living Community is offering community outreach to shut-in senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand the many hardships seniors face while isolating at home,” said Dana Harrigan, sales counselor of Hearth and Home in Urbana. “Our goal is to help them through this period. With all the doom and gloom reporting on TV it can be very depressing and nerve-wracking for folks. We would like to help with that, even if it helps just for a moment. We want to give people something to look forward to and let them know that they are not alone.”

Hearth and Home is offering to help in a variety of ways, including dropping off home-cooked meals to seniors, providing activities, puzzles and crafts to give people something to do, creating pen-pal opportunities with current residents at the assisted living community and socialization by talking.

“Sometimes we are the only person they get to talk to in a day, two days or even that week.” said Harrigan. “One of my favorite parts of my job is talking with people and learning their story. I have learned so much from this amazing group of people.”

Hearth and Home invites anyone who needs help during this time to reach out by calling 937-653-5263 to see how the facility may of service. For over 20 years Hearth and Home Assisted Living Community has helped seniors in a variety of ways and the same applies through this pandemic.

Patty Massie of Mechanicsburg receives a home-cooked meal and a bag of puzzles as part of an outreach by Hearth and Home of Urbana. She is among those who receive weekly deliveries during this time of crisis. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_lady.jpg Patty Massie of Mechanicsburg receives a home-cooked meal and a bag of puzzles as part of an outreach by Hearth and Home of Urbana. She is among those who receive weekly deliveries during this time of crisis. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Hearth and Home of Urbana.

