COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, May 5

Graham Board of Education: 4 p.m., high school media center. Topics: personnel. Will be an executive session concerning personnel. (change in original time)

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. regular meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/543747349 or via phone at 408-650-3123 (access code: 543-747-34)

Thursday, May 7

National Day of Prayer: 8-10 p.m. Live streamed from NationalDayofPrayer.net and National Day of Prayer Facebook page, televised on GodTV, Daystar, NLC and BrioTV and broadcast on radio through the Moody and Bott Radio Networks.

Friday, May 8

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., in front of municipal building. Markets will be held at this time each Friday thru Oct. 9. Bring only small bills. Wear mask. Want to be a vendor? Call 937-207-8798 or email princelisa1@aol.com

Graham Board of Education: special 5 p.m. meeting, Graham High School Media Center. Topics: personnel. Will be executive session concerning personnel.

Saturday, May 9

“Wildflowers”: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana

Monday, May 11

Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Tuesday, May 12

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss the 2021 library budget

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting/work session. Topics include impacts/challenges related to COVID-19.

Wednesday, May 13

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Friday, May 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Monday, May 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED

Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. meeting to certify results of April 28 election, in the board office, Suite L-100, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Saturday, May 23

West Liberty Splash Pad Grand Opening: postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Visit Spray N Play West Liberty Facebook page for updates

Monday, May 25

Urbana Planning Commission: today’s regular meeting changed to 6 p.m. May 18 in municipal building (if items on agenda).

Urbana Design Review Board: today’s regular meeting changed to 7 p.m. in municipal building (if items on agenda).

West Liberty Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Tuesday, June 2

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m., next to fire station. This is the first day of market season. The market will be held at this time every Tuesday thru Oct. 13.