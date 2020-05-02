At home together: Smith+Pod

Travis Smith of Champaign County poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “The Smith in the Pod Life” is Smith in his Pod. Smith explained, “I’ve been in self-isolation since the beginning because I am high risk since I have cystic fibrosis. I’ve been spending my time working around the farm. Clicklist at Kroger, Amazon, family and friends have been bringing me stuff to keep me going. I bought the Pod so I can see some friends when the weather is appropriate, observing appropriate social distancing and disinfecting.” For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

Travis Smith of Champaign County poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “The Smith in the Pod Life” is Smith in his Pod. Smith explained, “I’ve been in self-isolation since the beginning because I am high risk since I have cystic fibrosis. I’ve been spending my time working around the farm. Clicklist at Kroger, Amazon, family and friends have been bringing me stuff to keep me going. I bought the Pod so I can see some friends when the weather is appropriate, observing appropriate social distancing and disinfecting.” For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Smith.jpg Travis Smith of Champaign County poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “The Smith in the Pod Life” is Smith in his Pod. Smith explained, “I’ve been in self-isolation since the beginning because I am high risk since I have cystic fibrosis. I’ve been spending my time working around the farm. Clicklist at Kroger, Amazon, family and friends have been bringing me stuff to keep me going. I bought the Pod so I can see some friends when the weather is appropriate, observing appropriate social distancing and disinfecting.” For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman Photography