At home together: Joneses

The Jones family of Urbana poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Pets sheltering at home with humans” are Jones family members Ava, Sophie, Neya, Chloe, Nathan, Mya, Justin and family dogs Fin & Willow. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.
The Jones family of Urbana poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Pets sheltering at home with humans” are Jones family members Ava, Sophie, Neya, Chloe, Nathan, Mya, Justin and family dogs Fin & Willow. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.