Local event to honor health care professionals

Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, announced that the business will host the 2nd annual First Responders Appreciation Honor Field on May 25 to honor health care professionals. This year’s field of flags will be at Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let our local health care professionals know we appreciate them and all they are doing for our community,” Lewis said. “This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation and let them know we think they are heroes.

“Each flag in this First Responders Honor Field memorial represents a million thank you’s to the health care professionals in our community. Each flag is a visible reminder of the selfless, dedicated service to our community each one of these local heroes gives.”

From May 23 to 25, volunteers and organizers will transform the grassy lawn at Urbana Hospital into a tribute of red, white and blue 8-foot U.S. flags.

The field of flags will be funded through business sponsors and flag sales. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag to honor the community’s health care professionals. Funds raised through sponsorships and flag sales will be donated to local health care causes and put toward equipment or services for the community, consistent with the Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital mission, Lewis said.

With the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a formal program this year. Those who would like to show their appreciation in person can drive by the hospital at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 25, flashing their lights and honking their horns to show support as the hospital shift changes.

For sponsorship forms or more information, contact Lewis at 937-653-4227 or visit www.healingfield.org/event/urbanaoh20

Submitted by Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services.

