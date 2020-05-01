HEAP deadline extended

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action Partnership are working to help keep Ohioans safe during this time of emergency.

Ohioans enrolling in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) for the first time or who have limited income are no longer required to visit a local Energy Assistance Provider in order to complete an application. Appointments may be completed over the phone during the scheduled appointment time rather than face-to-face.

Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application and upload the required documents prior to their appointment. If you do not have access to the internet and/or cannot upload your documentation, the local Energy Assistance Provider can complete your application over the phone. For a list of required documentation or to schedule an appointment call, 833-232-1750.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will be extended until June 1. Call 800-282-0880 and select option 2 to be transferred to the local Energy Assistance Provider.

