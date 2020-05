Hospital superheroes don costumes

Tuesday was National Superhero Day and Mercy Health’s care teams at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital celebrated by wearing favorite superhero shirts and costumes, as well as masks and capes (outside patient rooms). From left are Adrianne Kiser, Urbana Hospital administrative assistant; Jamie Houseman, Urbana Hospital president; and Theresa Kahle, Urbana Hospital nursing manager, senior behavioral health.

Tuesday was National Superhero Day and Mercy Health’s care teams at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital celebrated by wearing favorite superhero shirts and costumes, as well as masks and capes (outside patient rooms). From left are Adrianne Kiser, Urbana Hospital administrative assistant; Jamie Houseman, Urbana Hospital president; and Theresa Kahle, Urbana Hospital nursing manager, senior behavioral health. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_trio.jpg Tuesday was National Superhero Day and Mercy Health’s care teams at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital celebrated by wearing favorite superhero shirts and costumes, as well as masks and capes (outside patient rooms). From left are Adrianne Kiser, Urbana Hospital administrative assistant; Jamie Houseman, Urbana Hospital president; and Theresa Kahle, Urbana Hospital nursing manager, senior behavioral health. Submitted photo