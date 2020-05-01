PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Chaz is a beautiful petite 1 1/2-year-old female tiger cat who has grown into a fun-loving super-sweet cat who loves to play and be petted and brushed. She gets along well with other cats and would make a nice addition to just about any home. Chaz is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. If interested, give us a call at 937-653-6233

PAWS is closed to the public until May 1 due to COVID-19. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for info about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is closed to the public due to COVID-19. In case of a lost or found dog or an emergency, please call the rescue at 937-869-8090. Check the rescue’s Facebook page for updates. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words) and contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is closed to the general public due to COVID-19 directives. Only pre-approved applicants to adopt are invited, and that only by appointment. Scheduled surgeries must be rescheduled. Watch the organization’s Facebook page for updates. Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or request one by email, champaigncoanimalwelfareleague@yahoo.com. For info, call 937-834-5236. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

