Birthday at home: Mary Beatty

Mary Beatty of Urbana poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty celebrated her 85th birthday this week during social distancing mandates, but those who love her formed a parade to drive by her home and wish her well. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_Beatty.jpg Mary Beatty of Urbana poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty celebrated her 85th birthday this week during social distancing mandates, but those who love her formed a parade to drive by her home and wish her well. For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman Photography