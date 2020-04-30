Urbana Place’s life enrichment coordinator, Rachel Denlinger, has spearheaded the senior living facility’s Rainbow of Hope project. The Sonshine group from Only Believe Ministries painted the rainbow for Urbana Place. In photo from left to right are Patricia Marmon, Rachel Denlinger and Caitlin Pachin. The overall goal is to encourage as many communities, facilities and the public to embrace the Rainbow of Hope concept.

Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb visited Urbana Place and brought donuts for residents and staff to enjoy. His visit was part of the Rainbow of Hope initiative and one of the fun rainbow-themed activities the facility is holding for residents this week. Pictured giving Ortlieb a greeting is resident John Ware.