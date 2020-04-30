‘Scouting’ for monetary donations

Each year, the Boy Scouts of America’s Tecumseh Council sponsors Scouting For Food. Door by door and neighborhood by neighborhood, Scouts request food and household items for local shelters and pantries.

This year, COVID-19 has resulted in lost jobs and more people needing donated food. It also has resulted in this year’s drive not involving Scouts going door to door.

Instead, from now through May 10, Tecumseh Council asks that monetary donations be given through the Tecumseh Council website: http://www.tecumsehcouncilbsa.org/Store/ScoutingForFood/ (or https://bit.ly/3d3park)

At the end of Scouting For Food, donated funds will go to food banks and pantries in Tecumseh Council counties, including the following:

-Our Daily Bread (Logan County)

-Second Harvest Food Bank (serving Champaign & Clark counties)