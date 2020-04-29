At home together: Bechtels

The Bechtel family of Champaign County poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Enjoying family time and online teaching and learning” are Bechtel family members Mindy Bechtel (counselor at Graham High School), Paul Bechtel (teacher at Schaefer Middle School in Springfield), Brayden (a 6th grader who plays AAU basketball for Huntsman), Brooke (a freshman at Graham). For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

The Bechtel family of Champaign County poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Enjoying family time and online teaching and learning” are Bechtel family members Mindy Bechtel (counselor at Graham High School), Paul Bechtel (teacher at Schaefer Middle School in Springfield), Brayden (a 6th grader who plays AAU basketball for Huntsman), Brooke (a freshman at Graham). For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_Bechtel.jpg The Bechtel family of Champaign County poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Enjoying family time and online teaching and learning” are Bechtel family members Mindy Bechtel (counselor at Graham High School), Paul Bechtel (teacher at Schaefer Middle School in Springfield), Brayden (a 6th grader who plays AAU basketball for Huntsman), Brooke (a freshman at Graham). For more, contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman Photography