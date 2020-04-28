Moose Lodge shows support for family

Members of Urbana’s Moose Lodge drive slowly past the house of Moose Greg Askew on state Route 55 on April 27 while honking their horns to show support for the family following the recent passing of Greg’s mother, Joyce Askew. Moose members say this is a way to show support while practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of Urbana’s Moose Lodge drive slowly past the house of Moose Greg Askew on state Route 55 on April 27 while honking their horns to show support for the family following the recent passing of Greg’s mother, Joyce Askew. Moose members say this is a way to show support while practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_MooseParade.jpg Members of Urbana’s Moose Lodge drive slowly past the house of Moose Greg Askew on state Route 55 on April 27 while honking their horns to show support for the family following the recent passing of Greg’s mother, Joyce Askew. Moose members say this is a way to show support while practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen