Graham seeks school board applicants after Steve Prince resigns

ST. PARIS – The Graham Local School District Board of Education seeks applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Steve W. Prince, who resigned on Monday.

The board will begin considering candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2021, which is the end of the term. If the appointed member desires to continue serving beyond that date, he or she must run in the next general election.

Prince has been on the board since 2014. His family is moving to the Miami East Local School District.

According to Matt Curtis, interim superintendent, “Mr. Prince has served the Graham Local Schools tirelessly since his election to the board of education in 2014. Steve’s dedication to the students and families of Graham has been evident in every decision in which he has been involved. His leadership will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Graham Local Schools and community, I thank him for his exemplary public service and wish Steve and his family the best.”

Those interested in being considered to fill the vacancy should go to www.grahamlocalschools.org and select the Board Of Education page and Board Member Application. Return applications by Thursday, May 7, to Curtis at curtism@grahamlocalschools.org.

According to Ohio law, school board members must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters.

Submitted by the Graham school district.

