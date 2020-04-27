Project Woman sees spike in crisis calls

Home is a place of safety and comfort for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is the most dangerous place for some people, according to a news release from Project Woman, which assists children and adults who are victims of domestic and/or sexual abuse, scenarios that can be more likely during times of stress.

Project Woman, the only COA-accredited domestic violence and sexual assault service provider serving Clark, Champaign, and Madison counties, has ramped up its operations in response to this crisis.

“First and foremost,” states Laura Baxter, executive director, “we want to assure our community that Project Woman is open and here to support victims and families. Our emergency shelters are operating, and our crisis/help line is still available 24/7.”

Since the onset of social distancing, Project Woman has experienced a 74% increase in shelter requests.

“We have had to procure additional offsite locations that meet our safety standards,” notes Katherine Eckstrand, development and donor relations manager. “The number and length of calls to our 24/7 crisis line is also up significantly.”

Project Woman has implemented additional safety measures and health screenings for staff, survivors and visitors in alignment with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control. The staff is on daily runs to ensure that the shelter and transitional housing facilities have enough essential supplies.

To get help and to help others

People needing help can call 800-634-9893, Project Woman’s 24-hour Crisis/Help Line.

Those who wish to help can visit https://projectwomanohio.org/ to make an online donation.

Submitted story

Information provided by Project Woman.

Information provided by Project Woman.