Saturday fire destroys family’s home

UNION TWP. — The Mechanicsburg Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1434 Colony Way, in the Highland Hills subdivision of Urbana Township at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. No humans were injured, but two family dogs died in the fire. Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Robert Keene estimated that there was between $300,000 and $350,000 in property damage.

Keene said that fire investigators were still on the scene Monday trying to determine the cause, but that he suspected it started as an electrical fire. Mechanicsburg fire crews led the response, assisted by Urbana Fire Division and other agencies.

According to a GoFundMe link established to benefit the residents, the house was home to Mark and Brooke Perry and their family. To view the link or contribute a donation, log on to GoFundMe and search for Perry or log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/zessm-help-the-perrys?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet .

According to the fundraising link posted by organizer Marlie Agerter of Urbana, “Unfortunately the Perry family suffered a house fire today. They lost everything. They lost their 2 family dogs, 2 cars and their entire house. They are a huge part of our Urbana community. If you can’t help financially, please share!”

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe effort had raised more than $30,000 and counting.

The structure that remains of the Perry family's home in the Highland Hills subdivision is shown in this photo from Sunday afternoon. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

2 dogs perish