Eagles spotted near Mad River

This eagles’ nest is located along Mad River near Upper Valley Pike. In one photo the male is returning to the nest. In the other photo one eagle is feeding eaglets. The state of Ohio announced last week citizens identified and reported more than 700 eagles’ nests throughout the state, including 2 active nests in Ohio.

This eagles’ nest is located along Mad River near Upper Valley Pike. In one photo the male is returning to the nest. In the other photo one eagle is feeding eaglets. The state of Ohio announced last week citizens identified and reported more than 700 eagles’ nests throughout the state, including 2 active nests in Ohio.