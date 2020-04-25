Online fundraiser held after fire destroys family’s home

UNION TWP. – A rural Urbana family lost their home, pets and two vehicles in a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire agencies were dispatched to 1434 Colony Way in the Highland Hills subdivision at 12:30 p.m. in response to a fully-engulfed residential structure.

According to a GoFundMe link established to benefit the residents, the house was home to Mark and Brooke Perry and their family. To view the link or contribute a donation, log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/zessm-help-the-perrys?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet .

According to the fundraising link posted by organizer Marlie Agerter of Urbana, “Unfortunately the Perry family suffered a house fire today. They lost everything. They lost their 2 family dogs, 2 cars and their entire house. They are a huge part of our Urbana community. If you can’t help financially, please share!”

Mechanicsburg fire crews led the response, assisted by Urbana Fire Division and other agencies.

No information was available from the lead fire agency as of Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

As more information is made available to the Urbana Daily Citizen, it will be published.

Thick, black smoke billows above the hills in Union Township after a home caught on fire and was destroyed by the blaze in the Highland Hills subdivision on Saturday.