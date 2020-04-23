Certain voters permitted to cast in-person ballots

Posters are going up at the county Community Center reminding people that while most votes will be cast with absentee ballots for the April 28 primary, voters in three specific categories can vote in-person from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Champaign County Board of Elections, located inside the Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

All voters must have been registered by Feb. 18.

To vote in-person on April 28, a person must be in one of these three categories:

– Have a disability and wish to cast a ballot using an accessible electronic voting machine or marking device.

– Be unable to receive mail.

– Have properly requested an absentee ballot by the April 25 deadline, but did not receive a ballot.

All other voters must deliver absentee ballots to the monitored outside drop box by the back door of the Community Center or to the box outside the doors of the Board of Elections, located inside the Community Center, by 7:30 p.m. April 28.

The county Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. May 18 to certify election results.

The Board of Elections office is closed to the public, but for further information, call the office at 937-484-1575.

