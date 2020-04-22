County library helping patrons via phone, email

Have a question? Need a library card? Looking for information on free eBooks, movies, magazines and more? The Champaign County Library’s call center is available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 937-653-3811.

The library is still closed to the public, but staff can provide assistance on digital resources, distribute temporary library cards and provide general reference assistance through the call center.

You can also contact the library through email by sending a message to reference@champaigncountylibrary.org and reference staff will get back with you as soon as possible.

Additional information about library services is available on the library’s web site at champaigncountylibrary.org.

Submitted by the Champaign County Library.

