COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, April 23

Antiques Appraisal Fair: sponsored by the Champaign County Historical Society and Freshwater Farms of Ohio – postponed. Date to be announced.

Friday, April 24

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Saturday, April 25

Ballot Requests: noon deadline to request ballots from county Board of Elections for April 28 election

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: special 6 p.m. online Zoom meeting. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Tuesday, April 28

Election Day: 7:30 p.m. deadline to deliver ballots to monitored outside drop box at county Community Center or box outside Board of Elections office inside Community Center

Saturday, May 2

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Locust and East Market streets, Urbana. First day of the market, which will be held at this time each Saturday thru Oct. 17.