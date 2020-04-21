At home together: Ecksteins

The Eckstein family of Urbana poses for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured in the theme “Making memories with love” are Staci and Grayson Eckstein. Grayson and his mother made 3 different images: a butterfly, a flower, and hearts to hang up on the outside of every residence windows in an local area nursing home. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

