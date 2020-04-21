COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, April 23

Antiques Appraisal Fair: sponsored by the Champaign County Historical Society and Freshwater Farms of Ohio – postponed. Date to be announced.

Saturday, April 25

Ballot Requests: deadline to request ballots from county Board of Elections for April 28 election

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Tuesday, April 28

Election Day: 7:30 p.m. deadline to deliver ballots to monitored outside drop box at county Community Center or box outside Board of Elections office inside Community Center