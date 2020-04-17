PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Ebony is a beautiful 9-month-old female domestic short-haired kitten. Takes her just a little bit to warm up as she’s a very quiet cat, but she’s just as sweet and playful as can be and wants a place to call home!

PAWS is closed to the public until May 1 due to COVID-19. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for info about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Sweet Ebony is a 9-month-old female feline up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

