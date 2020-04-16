At home together: Beans

The Beans of Urbana pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are Urbana Mayor Bill Bean and his wife Audra showing their Urbana University Blue Knight Pride. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

The Beans of Urbana pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are Urbana Mayor Bill Bean and his wife Audra showing their Urbana University Blue Knight Pride. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_1-Bean-s.jpg The Beans of Urbana pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are Urbana Mayor Bill Bean and his wife Audra showing their Urbana University Blue Knight Pride. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman Photography