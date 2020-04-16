COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 18

Triad Board of Education: 8 a.m., in middle school library for better social distancing. The outside entrance at the west end of the building will be the only door for entry and exit.

Monday, April 20

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting CANCELLED

Graham Board of Education: 6-7 p.m., online. Link is https://bit.ly/2KdpCqB

Meeting ID: 967 6994 5402. Password: glsboe2020

Tuesday, April 21

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting, UHS Dining Commons, 500A Washington Ave. (change in venue due to the continuing recommendations concerning social distancing)

Thursday, April 23

Antiques Appraisal Fair: sponsored by the Champaign County Historical Society and Freshwater Farms of Ohio – postponed. Date to be announced.

Saturday, April 25

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.