West Liberty-Salem High School’s April Seniors of the Month are Ethan Larson and Sydnee Payer. Here are their comments:

Ethan Larson

PARENTS: Kirk and Tara Larson

School Activities and Awards: 3 yr Varsity Football, 3 yr Varsity Baseball (counting the season we didn’t have), Key Club, Spanish Club

If I were principal for a day: I would bring in so many dogs and MLB players from my favorite team.

Favorite school memory: When Mrs. Blair was teaching 6th grade math she would shake your hand when you got an A on a quiz or test. I hadn’t gotten one for the first three or four so I was really hoping I did on the next one. So when she called me up she stuck out her hand, and I got so excited. She then pulled it away and said “sike” because I actually got a C on the quiz.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My dad

Because: He works so extremely hard to be a good father and to provide for our family.

Lately, I have been reading: The Heart of Darkness because we have to for English

My advice to parents: School can be stressful so don’t always put so much pressure on your kids to try and be perfect. You can give enough effort to do well but there is no need to always get a perfect on a test.

My biggest regret: Not joining the musical or choir freshman year.

Next year I will be: Attending Wright State majoring in Accounting.

Sydnee Payer

PARENTS: Jon and Tracie Payer

School Activities and Awards: Volleyball, softball, choir, show choir, National Honor Society, and Key Club

If I were principal for a day: I’d bring in a petting zoo and everyone would spend all day outside petting and feeding cute animals.

Favorite school memory: Spending time laughing and talking with my friends at lunch everyday.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: They have taught me how to work hard and always go the extra mile, as well as showing me how to rise above adversity and hardships I may face by placing my trust in the Lord.

Lately, I have been reading: My A&P II textbook religiously

My advice to parents: Teach your children to like challenges, enjoy putting in effort, and to always keep learning!

My biggest regret: Not joining choir earlier in high school because I was too shy.

Next year I will be: Attending the University of Findlay to obtain my Doctrate of Pharmacy

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

