Tourist Club seeks ‘Empowered Woman’ nominations

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club in Mechanicsburg usually honors a deserving woman with the Empowered Woman Award at a May banquet. The group is unsure whether there will be a May banquet this year, but still is accepting nominations of women who go above and beyond in her church, clubs, schools and other community/county organizations to make the world a better place.

Nominees should be volunteers in Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg. They are not required to be members of The Woman’s Tourist Club.

Each submission must include a photo if available and a letter from the sponsor describing her accomplishments and activities in the Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg area.

Applications are available electronically by emailing pamcelroy@gmail.com.

Applications are due by April 22 for consideration this year.

Last year the club celebrated its 125th year. It has been affiliated as a charter club with GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs since 1894. Through the years, the club has been instrumental in helping with the Mechanicsburg school and Mechanicsburg Public Library, as well as contributing to the renovation of the Gate at Maple Grove Cemetery. Club members continue to be educated in the area of Arts, Conservation, Education, Home Life, Public Issues, and International Outreach at monthly meetings.

For more information about the club, contact President Marian Eberhard at 740-857-1371 or Pat McElroy at 614-266-1510.

Submitted story

