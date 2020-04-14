COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, April 15

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: 7:30 a.m. Public invited to teleconferenced meeting by dialing 1-478-324-0042 (PIN: 903359171) or going to https://zoom.us/j/309864495 The public will be asked to announce themselves for the record.

Thursday, April 16

Triad Board of Education: meeting moved to 8 a.m. April 18 in the middle school library to allow for better social distancing. The outside entrance at the west end of the building will be the only door for entry and exit.

Champaign County 911 Operations Board: 9 a.m. meeting via teleconference to go immediately into executive session for personnel matters, then adjourn with no action taken.

Saturday, April 18

Triad Board of Education: 8 a.m., in middle school library for better social distancing. The outside entrance at the west end of the building will be the only door for entry and exit.

Monday, April 20

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting CANCELLED

Tuesday, April 21

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting, UHS Dining Commons, 500A Washington Ave. (change in venue due to the continuing recommendations concerning social distancing)

Thursday, April 23

Antiques Appraisal Fair: sponsored by the Champaign County Historical Society and Freshwater Farms of Ohio – postponed. Date to be announced.

Saturday, April 25

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.