CCHS museum featured on Columbus TV

The Champaign County Historical Society museum recently was featured on WOSU television, the PBS affiliate in Columbus.

The nine-minute segment was taped last fall and aired last Thursday night and Monday night on a program called “Columbus Neighborhoods.”

Dan Walter of the Champaign County Historical Society was interviewed on the program and displayed artifacts associated with Tecumseh, Simon Kenton, John Quincy Adams Ward, Addison White and others.

“Diana Bergemann, producer at WOSU, contacted us last fall and indicated that they were doing a series on museums, etc. located in neighboring counties and would like to come over and shoot a segment at our museum,” said Walter. “They asked that we pull items ‘from the vault,’ if possible, as that was to be a sub-theme of the show.

“I met Diana at the museum for a preliminary visit on Sept. 11. On the morning of Nov. 13, Diana and her full crew arrived and proceeded with the shoot, which lasted about two hours,” he added. “They said that when the segment would air in the spring that it would only last 5 to 7 minutes, however, as it turns out, we occupied about one-third of the half-hour show.”

The segment can be watched by going to https://columbusneighborhoods.org/video/champaign-county-history/

