THEN & NOW – North Main Street

The “Then” circa 1930 photo (#A1939) looks north from the east side of North Main Street at the entrance to Citizens National Bank, which was incorporated in 1865. It was first located at 108 N. Main St. and was moved to this location by 1890.

Note the Birdsill-Holly fire hydrant in front of the bank. On the west side of the street is Champaign National Bank. Note the spires of the Champaign County Courthouse and Urbana Methodist Church.

The “Now” 2019 photo is of the same location. The bank now is Security National Bank. On the west side of North Main Street, extending north from West Court Street to the Johnson Building, is Perpetual Federal Savings Bank. The Urbana United Methodist Church spire remains, but the Champaign County Courthouse, rebuilt in 1957 after a fire, has no spire.

This circa 1930 photo shows the first block of North Main Street, Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_Then.jpg This circa 1930 photo shows the first block of North Main Street, Urbana. Submitted photos This 2019 photo shows changes that have occurred on Urbana’s first block of North Main Street. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_Now.jpg This 2019 photo shows changes that have occurred on Urbana’s first block of North Main Street. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum.