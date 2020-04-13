Perpetual announces second quarter operating results

On April 10, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana, Ohio [OTC Pink: “PFOH”] reported fiscal second quarter net income of $1.23 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.50, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $1.62 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the six months ended March 31, 2020, the Savings Bank reported $2.72 million of net income, or $1.10 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $3.19 million of net income, or $1.29 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the six months ended March 31, 2019.

Total assets increased to $393.5 million at March 31, 2020. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $77.2 million at March 31, 2020, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

