At home together: Millers

The Miller family members pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured from left are Scarlet and her dog Max, Bella and family father Clay with dog Lady forming a “Dog Fan Club” on their Urbana front porch. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

The Miller family members pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured from left are Scarlet and her dog Max, Bella and family father Clay with dog Lady forming a “Dog Fan Club” on their Urbana front porch. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_Miller.jpg The Miller family members pose for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured from left are Scarlet and her dog Max, Bella and family father Clay with dog Lady forming a “Dog Fan Club” on their Urbana front porch. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254. John Coffman Photography