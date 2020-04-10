OSU Extension can help with finance questions

The OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances professionals can help with economic challenges families and communities are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, the loss of jobs has greatly affected families and their communities. For others, it is declining health along with inadequate health insurance coverage that puts their economic well-being and quality of life at risk.

Free help is available for questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money, and home-ownership. Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within five business days. To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/FinancialAssistance

Information submitted by Kellie Lemly, the Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for OSU Extension, Champaign County.

