PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Rey is a one-year-old spayed female kitty living in a temporary foster home because she doesn’t like being around the other cats here at the shelter. Her foster says she is a good girl who is loving and funny and likes to cuddle. Rey was a little frightened by the thunderstorm and hailstorm we had recently. Please let us know if you would be interested in adopting Rey as she would love to not have to come back to the shelter and be with all the cats again.

PAWS is closed to the public until May 1 due to COVID-19. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for info about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Rey is a one-year-old female feline who wants to be in a one-cat home. If interested, contact PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_PawsCat.jpg Rey is a one-year-old female feline who wants to be in a one-cat home. If interested, contact PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.