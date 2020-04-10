COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 11

“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns

Tuesday, April 14

Champaign County Library Board of Trustees: 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public can access the meeting by using the Zoom meeting ID: 398023406, password 008367 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 and entering the meeting ID and password.

Wednesday, April 15

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: 7:30 a.m. Public invited to teleconferenced meeting by dialing 1-478-324-0042 (PIN: 903359171) or going to https://zoom.us/j/309864495 The public will be asked to announce themselves for the record.

Thursday, April 16

Triad Board of Education: meeting moved to 8 a.m. April 18 in the middle school library to allow for better social distancing. The outside entrance at the west end of the building will be the only door for entry and exit.

Saturday, April 18

Triad Board of Education: 8 a.m., in middle school library for better social distancing. The outside entrance at the west end of the building will be the only door for entry and exit.

Monday, April 20

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting CANCELLED

Thursday, April 23

Antiques Appraisal Fair: sponsored by the Champaign County Historical Society and Freshwater Farms of Ohio – postponed. Date to be announced.

Saturday, April 25

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.