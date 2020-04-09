COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 11

“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns

Wednesday, April 15

Champaign Economic Partnership Board: 7:30 a.m. Public invited to teleconferenced meeting by dialing 1-478-324-0042 (PIN: 903359171) or going to https://zoom.us/j/309864495 The public will be asked to announce themselves for the record.

Monday, April 20

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting CANCELLED

Saturday, April 25

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.