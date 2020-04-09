Caring Kitchen keeps caring

Terry Rittenhouse helps deliver 1,585 pounds of Bob Evans sausage patties to the Caring Kitchen on Thursday. Assistant Director Tara Jordan received the donation, which was unloaded by several shelter residents. Executive Director Marilyn Cohn said 2,250 bottles of hand soap were donated by Bath and Body Works. The soap will go to first responders. Other donations to the shelter have included jigsaw puzzles and coloring books. The Caring Kitchen is sheltering eight individuals, who must remain within the shelter except to go to work. Caring Kitchen can shelter up to 17 people. Cohn said the shelter is receiving weekly food donations from Second Harvest and continues to provide to-go lunches and dinners. She said the shelter can use donations of to-go containers, cleaning products and face masks. Anyone wishing to make a donation can call 937-653-8443.

