County JFS assists vulnerable households

In response to COVID-19, Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services (CCDJFS) has revised the Prevention, Retention, Contingency (PRC) plan to assist Champaign County households. The COVID-19 Response Services funds will be issued to TANF eligible households that have lost employment or income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while funding is available.

A one-time cash payment of $500 for loss of employment or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic that creates a financial hardship for families to maintain or afford basic needs (food, clothing, shelter, etc.) to TANF eligible families.

TANF eligible Assistance Groups (AG) are:

· Income is at or below 200% Federal Poverty Level (FPL)

· AG must include a minor child, unless they meet non-custodial parent requirements

· Residents of Champaign County, a US citizen or qualified alien

· Does not have a member that has committed fraud

· Not under an OWF or SNAP sanction

Applications are available outside of the CCDJFS lobby from 8:00 am-4:30 pm Monday-Friday and online at www.champaigndjfs.org. Applications may be dropped off at CCDJFS or emailed to Champ_PRC@jfs.ohio.gov.

The PRC COVID-19 Application and W-9 must be completed in full. If available, provide verification of loss of employment to avoid application processing delays. All loss of employment will be verified.

Information from Champaign County Job and Family Services.

