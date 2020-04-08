‘Pink’ supermoon at dusk

These photos of Urbana’s Monument Square remind us that while much is changing, certain elements remain consistent and on course. Carmen Ober of Cable captured the largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 Tuesday evening and wanted to share images with UDC readers. Tuesday evening featured a vibrant sunset and a full “pink” supermoon that brought photographers out of their homes to capture its rosy glow. If the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London. A supermoon in April is called “pink” because it rises during the season after pink flowers first begin to appear in fields.

