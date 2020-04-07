At home together: Collinses

Samantha Collins and her two daughters pose on their front porch in West Liberty for a local photography project called “Porchtraits” by John Coffman — who is depicting local families who are making the most of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured from left are Eva, Samantha and Athena reading “Harry Potter” books. This is one of a series of “Porchtraits” that will appear in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Other families who wish to be photographed are invited to contact Coffman directly on Facebook at his John Coffman Photography page, or text him at 937-206-0254.

