Honda harnesses community spirit to support frontline healthcare providers

MARYSVILLE – In a regional-wide effort to support frontline healthcare providers, Honda inventoried its supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) while on a production suspension and quickly distributed the items to local healthcare entities. On Friday, Memorial Health and the Union County Emergency Operations Center were recipients of part of this donation, with items varying from safety glasses and gloves to face shields, wipes, and clothing covers.

According to Chip Hubbs, President & CEO of Memorial Health, “For many, many years, Honda has been one of those organizations our community could count on, and it doesn’t surprise us that they have once again stepped up. Like all healthcare facilities, Memorial is seeking opportunities to conserve and increase our inventory of PPE, and we are profoundly grateful for Honda’s donated equipment that will ultimately help shield the frontline workers in our hospital and community.”

“In these challenging times, Honda continues to support our local communities,” said Tom Shoupe, Executive Vice President of Honda of America Manufacturing. “We’re thankful for these brave healthcare heroes and hope they remain safe with our donation of Personal Protective Equipment.”

For the latest updates on COVID-19 and Memorial Health, visit memorialohio.com.

____

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 42 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Pictured delivering and receiving the PPE donation are, left to right: Ben Ernst, Honda; Rob Blankenship, Honda; Dave Miller, Memorial Health; Kristine Rausch, Memorial Health; Adena Gwirtz, Memorial Health; and Mark Vallera, Memorial Health. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_Honda-PPE-Donation.jpeg Pictured delivering and receiving the PPE donation are, left to right: Ben Ernst, Honda; Rob Blankenship, Honda; Dave Miller, Memorial Health; Kristine Rausch, Memorial Health; Adena Gwirtz, Memorial Health; and Mark Vallera, Memorial Health. Submitted photo

Makes donation of PPE to Memorial Health

Submitted story

Information from Memorial Health.

Information from Memorial Health.